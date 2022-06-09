In a league table of accessibility to fertility services, Portsmouth scored joint 21st with Chelmsford and Halifax on GP referral times, with patients having to wait on average 46 weeks from being referred by their GP to receiving fertility treatment, whereas people in Northampton were waiting 21 weeks on average.

The average wait time in England is 40 weeks.

The study, carried out by My Expert Midwife, was based on data collected from 550 NHS fertility clinics, analysing GP referral times, patient ratings, number of clinics per person, and waiting times for egg and sperm donors.

Lesley Gilchrist is a registered midwife and the co-founder of My Expert Midwife.