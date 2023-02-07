Those eligible for the vaccine have until Sunday, February 12 to get their first booster or seasonal jab. According to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the programme will end due to the success of the jabs which have been administered.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme clinical lead Dr Matt Nisbet said: ‘I would urge everyone who is eligible for a seasonal or first booster dose to come forward and get protected before February 12.

‘We have seen the impact that getting vaccinated can have on reducing the number of people ending up seriously unwell and this current booster helps protect you against newer variants such as Omicron.

‘We have plenty of appointments available through the national booking system, as well as walk-in clinics over the next week. Our friendly vaccination helpline team can help people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to find a time and location that works for them, as well as checking the latest eligibility information and specific clinics for children.

‘These sites can also provide first and second doses for people yet to get vaccinated against COVID. Getting vaccinated saves lives and remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.’

4.9 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been delivered to Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents at GP practices, community pharmacies, roving clinics, care home visits and home appointments since the programme began in December 2020.

The NHS will continue to operate a smaller scale vaccine offer from mid-February onwards to ensure those eligible for first and second doses can still get their jabs.

An NHS spokeswoman said: ‘Anyone eligible who has not yet taken up the offer of a first, second or booster dose is strongly encouraged to do so before February 12 to ensure they are protected. There is no judgement around your reason to delay, so anyone eligible, even if they have previously declined and changed their mind, can come forward.’