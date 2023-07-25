First SCAS apprentices paramedics graduate from pioneering degree course

They were among 200 apprentices from seven ambulance trusts who had their graduation ceremony at Carlisle Cathedral after two years of combining work and study.

The BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science (Apprenticeship) Degree was devised by the University of Cumbria in 2021 to address significant, ongoing workforce shortages in the paramedic profession. This innovative apprenticeship route opens up a paramedic career to more people who do not have a grounding in higher education, or who have families to support and need to earn while they learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Teague, assistant director of education at SCAS, said: "SCAS is delighted to congratulate our first three cohorts of degree apprenticeship paramedics on their graduation from the University of Cumbria last week.

SCAS graduate paramedics from the apprentice degree programme, University of Cumbria 2023

"The graduates have shown great determination and dedication to their studies and we are very proud of all their achievements as well as the care, professionalism, and clinical excellence they will provide to our local communities. The degree apprenticeship has offered an exciting route to our front-line staff enabling them to progress their careers, develop as clinicians and gain a degree while in full time employment.

"Our partnership with the University of Cumbria continues to grow as we have recently seen our 9th cohort begin their studies towards their degree apprenticeship. We look forward to congratulating many more graduates in the future."

The apprenticeship degree programme currently delivers more than 600 trained paramedics for the NHS workforce annually. According to the recently published NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, the NHS will need to increase the numbers of paramedic apprentices to 50 per cent of overall graduate student numbers in nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad