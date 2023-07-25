First SCAS apprentices paramedics graduate from pioneering degree course
They were among 200 apprentices from seven ambulance trusts who had their graduation ceremony at Carlisle Cathedral after two years of combining work and study.
The BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science (Apprenticeship) Degree was devised by the University of Cumbria in 2021 to address significant, ongoing workforce shortages in the paramedic profession. This innovative apprenticeship route opens up a paramedic career to more people who do not have a grounding in higher education, or who have families to support and need to earn while they learn.
Ian Teague, assistant director of education at SCAS, said: "SCAS is delighted to congratulate our first three cohorts of degree apprenticeship paramedics on their graduation from the University of Cumbria last week.
"The graduates have shown great determination and dedication to their studies and we are very proud of all their achievements as well as the care, professionalism, and clinical excellence they will provide to our local communities. The degree apprenticeship has offered an exciting route to our front-line staff enabling them to progress their careers, develop as clinicians and gain a degree while in full time employment.
"Our partnership with the University of Cumbria continues to grow as we have recently seen our 9th cohort begin their studies towards their degree apprenticeship. We look forward to congratulating many more graduates in the future."
The apprenticeship degree programme currently delivers more than 600 trained paramedics for the NHS workforce annually. According to the recently published NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, the NHS will need to increase the numbers of paramedic apprentices to 50 per cent of overall graduate student numbers in nine years.
Tom Davidson, director for the Centre for Excellence for Paramedic Practice at the university said: “It is clear in the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan that paramedics are integral to the success of the plan and the future of the NHS. Paramedics are specifically mentioned 18 times in the document, more than any other allied health profession. We are proud that graduates from our paramedic apprenticeship will directly boost the NHS workforce and contribute towards the ambitious targets set out in the plan.”