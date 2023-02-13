Food Standards Agency gives cafes and restaurants in Fareham and Gosport full marks

Chalk And Cheese Cafe, in Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham was handed a maximum five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And River Spice Indian Restaurant, in New Parade, West Street, Portchester, Fareham was also given a score of five on February 6.

It means that of Fareham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 114 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Rosarios & Co, at Fareham Reach, Fareham Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.

And Poppins, in High Street, Gosport was also given a score of five on February 8.