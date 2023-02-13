News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food Standards Agency gives cafes and restaurants in Fareham and Gosport full marks

NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a handful of Fareham and Gosport’s eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for all of them.

By Chris Broom
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:58pm

Chalk And Cheese Cafe, in Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham was handed a maximum five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And River Spice Indian Restaurant, in New Parade, West Street, Portchester, Fareham was also given a score of five on February 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Fareham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 114 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Rosarios & Co, at Fareham Reach, Fareham Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.

Most Popular

And Poppins, in High Street, Gosport was also given a score of five on February 8.

Of Gosport's 101 ratable establishments, 86 (85 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Food Standards AgencyFarehamGosportWest StreetPortchester