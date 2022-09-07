The charity combines the use of surplus food, spare kitchen spaces and volunteers to cook meals for people who are facing food poverty and isolation.

The charity is urgently looking for volunteers to help aid the latest endeavour to help local residents that have been hit hardest by the cost of living crisis and tackle food poverty as well as loneliness.

Some of the FoodCycle team

The new project comes as the charity found, in their July 2022 survey, that 63 percent of 585 FoodCycle guests said they cannot afford to buy the food they need, which is a 22 percent increases from November 2021.

One FoodCycle guest said: ‘I can't buy the food I want or need, I always have to skip grocery items because of the prices. I'm a mother of two children and it's a painful feeling when I can't provide basics. Food cycle is great project, it's not only hot meal, it's also we get food bags which help with our weekly budget.’

The Havant project will launch on September 22 and will be based at St Joseph's Church on West Street, Havant, where people can attend every Thursday at 6:30pm for a free meal and conversation with volunteers and other people struggling.

FoodCycle meals

Emily Macauley Wilcox, FoodCycle South regional manager, said: ‘As the rising cost of living hits communities across the south of England, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.’

The survey found that 75 per cent of FoodCycle guests skip meals and 89 per cent said they are worried about the financial situation and have great fears for the end of this year.

The project is urgently looking for volunteers and it is open to everyone to join.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit: http://www.foodcycle.org.uk/