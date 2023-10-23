Founder of Sophie’s Legacy and Gosport MP discuss childhood cancer mission with Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care
Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has met with the Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, to discuss her campaign for a Childhood Cancer Mission.
Alongside Charlotte Fairall, founder of the charity Sophie’s Legacy, Caroline met with Steve Barclay to discuss progress on measures to improve the detection, treatment and care for children with cancer.
The meeting comes shortly after Childhood Cancer Month, in September, in which Caroline raised the Childhood Cancer Mission with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Caroline has been campaigning with Stubbington resident Charlotte, whose daughter Sophie passed away from an aggressive form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, at the age of just 10, in September 2021.
Since Sophie’s death, Caroline and Charlotte have been working to develop and implement a strategy with five areas to improve including getting a timely diagnosis, pioneering research, helping patients have an excellent experience, improving treatment and improve the quality or survivorship.
Caroline Dinenage said:“Today’s meeting with the Secretary of State was productive, and it’s great to hear of the progress made.
“Charlotte and I are very keen to see action. We have been campaigning on this for over two years now, and it’s imperative that improvements are made to the way we detect, treat and care for childhood cancer.
“Discussions with the Secretary of State today were very positive with some exciting prospects in the pipeline.”