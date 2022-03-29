Parking fees were waived during the Covid-19 pandemic to help key workers working on the frontline against Covid-19.

However, Sajid Javid has now said that the benefit would end on Friday.

In an update on Covid-19, Mr Javid wrote: ‘Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on March 31.

‘However, over 93 per cent of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.

‘On behalf of the government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response.’

