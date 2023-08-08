Free tennis taster sessions to celebrate Havant Borough Council court refurbishments

Havant mayor Cllr Rosie Raines. Picture: Sam Stephenson

It takes place in Waterlooville and celebrates the recent refurbishment to park tennis sites across the borough.

The taster sessions start at 9am on Saturday at Waterlooville Recreation Ground, Rowlands Avenue, and will offer fun tennis activities for the whole family.

They will be run by coaches from the National Tennis Association, who will be managing all courts on behalf of Havant Borough Council.

Sessions must be booked prior to the event and include mini tennis tasters as well as adult tennis tasters.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Lead for Communities and Housing, said: “Back in March this year we announced the council’s partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association to invest and refurbish public park tennis courts.

“We wanted to ensure that quality facilities would be available for local communities, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved so far.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to come along on Saturday to try the free taster seasons – they could discover a love for the game.”

The refurbishments tocourts in Cowplain Recreation Ground, Havant Park, Purbrook Heath and Rowlands Avenue has included court resurfacing, new access technology, nets, posts and colour coating comprising green courts and blue surrounds.

These have been made possible following grant funding from the LTA and the government of £218,000, as well as £12,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy contributions from Havant Borough Council.

Annual membership, giving a household access to all courts across the borough, is just £36.