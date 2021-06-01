Relatives say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the generous donations from friends of Lisa Hall currently totalling £11,380, which will be spent making her remaining time more comfortable and helping the family make memories together.

47-year-old Lisa discovered she had cancer of the kidney in February last year after being taken to A&E in the middle of the night with severe pain, and a successful operation was carried out to remove the tumour.

Lisa Hall pictured with Joshua, Keira, Ryan and Kenny in 2019.

However, three months later the former duty manager of the Best Western Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea was told it had spread to her lungs and her health deteriorated rapidly.

In March this year Lisa a brain scan revealed more tumours and doctors said there was nothing more that could be done.

She also suffered a stroke in April caused by the brain tumours, leaving her paralysed on one side and unable to speak. Since then she has gradually re-learnt how to talk.

At first her good friend and former hotel colleague Davina Playford set up a Go Fund Me page in the hope of seeking further treatment, but any donations now will be used to support the family.

Lisa Hall with her family this year.

Lisa who has a 14-year-old daughter Kiera, a 10-year-old son Joshua and a 20-year-old step-son Ryan, said: ‘I want to thank everyone for being so supportive. I just want to say thank you, it means a lot.’

Her husband Kenny, 52, added: ‘I and all the family have been overwhelmed by the care and generosity from so many people.

‘It just shows what a wonderful and well thought of woman Lisa is to everyone.’

A few months ago Lisa’s mother Joan moved from Sheffield to live with the family and help out.

The 72-year-old said: ‘The situation is tragic, she’s only 47.

‘Last year we were told the cancer could be managed and she would get better but it didn’t go that way.

‘But the money will help so much. It’s wonderful, it’s just been overwhelming.

‘To see that she’s lived here for 15 years and she’s touched that many people’s lives in that time is unbelievable.

‘Already some of the money has gone towards seeing a private doctor who explained a lot to Lisa. Everything’s going towards making life better for her and the children, like getting a wheelchair so she can go out with the family.’

To donate to Lisa and her family visit their Go Fund Me page.

