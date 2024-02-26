Richard Gaisford has been a reporter on ITV breakfast programmes for over 20 years and is the Chief Correspondent on Good Morning Britain. However, over the weekend Gaisford was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital after struggling with an infection and was rushed in for emergency surgery.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Gaisford updated his followers on X on Sunday, February 25: "Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS [Portsmouth Hospitals University] for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery. NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated."

Further details on the situation were then provided by GMB hosts Suzanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Monday morning's episode of the show. Reid said: "He had to be in hospital over the weekend. He'd had an infection, and antibiotics didn't deal with it. So he popped in to see if it was alright. Suddenly he was undergoing emergency surgery." A number of ITV presenters have expressed their best wishes to the reporter either live on air or via social media. Reid and Madeley added their "very best wishes" to their colleague and also wished him a "swift recovery". It is not yet known when he will return to the show.