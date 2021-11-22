Gosport amputee hopes to raise cash to buy e-bikes for centres across the UK to help others

Amputee Derek Cassie with the bike. Picture: PHU

Dedicated Derek Cassie, who had his right leg amputated after a military operation, raised £500 to buy an electric bike for the Portsmouth Enablement Centre at St Mary’s Hospital – through a fundraising page and cake sales – and is now looking to raise as much money as possible for enablement centres nationwide.

The e-bikes will be used by other amputees build their confidence in cycling.

64-year-old Derek undertook sessions with physiotherapists at PEC and worked hard with one goal in mind - to cycle along Alverstoke sea front with his wife and daughter after 12 years of relying on a wheelchair and mobility scooter.

Derek said: ‘My physiotherapist was a great motivator. After using the practice leg during a few sessions, I was given my first hydraulic leg to take home and use. The feeling of the most basic acts such as walking to the kitchen to make a cup of tea on my own was life changing.’

During his physiotherapy sessions, Derek was introduced to a static bike but was disheartened at the struggle. After returning home, he was determined not to let his fear get in the way of his journey and started researching e-bike options. Once he gave the e-bike a try, there was no turning back.

‘It gave me the reassurance and confidence to ride a bike,’ he said.

‘I hope it will show other amputees that riding a bike is not an impossible task for them. I want to motivate others and give more amputees the tools to see that this is something they can do with their friends and family.

‘Without the PEC and the fantastic team of physiotherapists, prosthetic technicians and admin staff, I would still be going on bike rides with my family on a mobility scooter. They gave me support, encouragement and belief in myself. I now have my own e-bike and go on regular bike rides with my family.

‘The PEC gave me back a part of my life I thought I had lost forever.’

To donate to Derek’s cause visit crowdfunder.co.uk/ebikes-for-amputees.

