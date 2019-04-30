Gosport hospital deaths: Bereaved son says it should be a murder case 

A RELATIVE has insisted a new criminal probe into deaths of hundreds of patients at Gosport War Memorial should result in a murder case

Ian Sandford, 75, from Gosport, heard the news today at the family forum. His 80-year-old mother Hasel Sandford died at the hospital from pneumonia in December 1990.

Speaking to gathered press and TV news cameras, Mr Sandford said: 'Frustration doesn't even come near it. They should have sorted this out a long time ago.

'The police in Gosport, the fact that's taken out their jurisdiction and a Kent force is doing it - we're very glad.'

But Mr Sandford said he was concerned evidence may have been lost since the deaths between 1987-2001

He added: 'All I want to hear is that it's all resolved.

'Manslaughter and all this sort of charge are not good. What I want I can't say but it's not being discussed in there.

'I think it's murder and nothing will do other than that.'

Ann Reeves' 88-year-old grandmother Elsie Devine died at the hospital.

Ann and her daughter Bridget Devine-Reeves have been campaigning over the deaths for years.

In a tweet from inside the meeting Ann said: 'Another nine months before we move forward to another stage.'

Dr Barton is being represented by the Medical Defence Union.

Today an MDU spokeswoman said: 'Dr Barton won’t be making any statement in relation to today’s report.'