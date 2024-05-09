Mesothelioma: Gosport man's widow seeks answer for potential asbestos related death
Sue Hughes’ husband, Pete, died at the age of 74 in July 2023 from mesothelioma, which is a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos. Following his death, Sue is continuing the search for answers as to how and when her electrician husband came into contact with the substance, with the help of a law firm.
The couple had been together since 2003 and married in 2011 and were looking forward to enjoying retirement together. However, Pete started to experience medical issues after his retirement in 2018, including shoulder pain which was put down to a pulled muscle.
They became concerned when he began to lose weight and was tired all the time. The mesothelioma was eventually diagnosed on February 2023, after which Pete instructed asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and if it was work related.
Sue is hoping the answer may lie with former colleagues that Pete worked with, particularly from his time as an electrician’s mate at manufacturer Cyanamid of Great Britain in Gosport, from 1967 to 1970. Prior to his death, Pete told Sue he’d be required to knock lagging off pipes during his time at Cyanamid. As the junior at the time, he recalled being given all the dirty and dusty jobs.
Sue said: “Pete was an amazing man and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him or think about him. It’s still so hard for me and the family to accept he’s really gone. Pete was one of life’s good guys. A happy, go lucky man who always had a smile and made people laugh. Everybody loved Pete and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.
“He was hard working and even when his health took a turn for the worse, he never complained. It was so cruel this happened as he retired but he still had a joke and his trademark smile for everyone he met.
“When the doctors told us Pete had mesothelioma, we just stared at one another in shock. Pete and I thought we had more time, but it wasn’t to be. I’m still distraught by what happened. Now feels like the time to complete Pete’s story and find the answers he wanted. He never asked for anything and I owe him that much. If anyone can help, it would mean so much to me and our family and allow Pete to rest in peace.”
Nicola Maier, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Sue, said: “Pete’s death is yet another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created. Understandably his family remain devastated by his death and the circumstances surrounding it.
“Following his diagnosis, Pete started looking into how he was exposed to asbestos, but sadly died before he could discover the answers he was looking for. Sue is now continuing Pete’s search in his memory and we’re determined to do all we can to assist her in finding the truth she’s looking for.
“If any of Pete’s former workmates could come forward with their recollections, it would mean a lot to Sue and could make all the difference in securing the answers she deserves.”
Sue and Irwin Mitchell are asking for anyone that may be able to help, to contact Nicola Maier at Irwin Mitchell on 02380 930 702 or email [email protected].
