Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Gosport widow is seeking answers for how her husband came into contact with the asbestos that contributed to his death.

Sue Hughes’ husband, Pete, died at the age of 74 in July 2023 from mesothelioma, which is a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos. Following his death, Sue is continuing the search for answers as to how and when her electrician husband came into contact with the substance, with the help of a law firm.

The couple had been together since 2003 and married in 2011 and were looking forward to enjoying retirement together. However, Pete started to experience medical issues after his retirement in 2018, including shoulder pain which was put down to a pulled muscle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They became concerned when he began to lose weight and was tired all the time. The mesothelioma was eventually diagnosed on February 2023, after which Pete instructed asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and if it was work related.

Sue said: “Pete was an amazing man and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him or think about him. It’s still so hard for me and the family to accept he’s really gone. Pete was one of life’s good guys. A happy, go lucky man who always had a smile and made people laugh. Everybody loved Pete and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

Sue Hughes with her husband, Pete, who died of mesothelioma in 2023. Sue is trying find out if the disease was work related.

“He was hard working and even when his health took a turn for the worse, he never complained. It was so cruel this happened as he retired but he still had a joke and his trademark smile for everyone he met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the doctors told us Pete had mesothelioma, we just stared at one another in shock. Pete and I thought we had more time, but it wasn’t to be. I’m still distraught by what happened. Now feels like the time to complete Pete’s story and find the answers he wanted. He never asked for anything and I owe him that much. If anyone can help, it would mean so much to me and our family and allow Pete to rest in peace.”

Nicola Maier, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Sue, said: “Pete’s death is yet another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created. Understandably his family remain devastated by his death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“Following his diagnosis, Pete started looking into how he was exposed to asbestos, but sadly died before he could discover the answers he was looking for. Sue is now continuing Pete’s search in his memory and we’re determined to do all we can to assist her in finding the truth she’s looking for.

“If any of Pete’s former workmates could come forward with their recollections, it would mean a lot to Sue and could make all the difference in securing the answers she deserves.”