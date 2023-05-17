The investigation has been ongoing for years after concerns were raised regarding the administration of opiods. Previously the Gosport Independent Panel found 456 patients had died after being given opiates inappropriately at Gosport War Memorial Hospital from 1987 and 2001.

The investigation is currently being dealt with by Kent Police which took over the case from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Police have gone through hundreds of individual cases as part of the investigation known as ‘Operation Magenta’ after families called for justice for their loved ones.

Kent police have identified 19 suspects in their ongoing investigation into the deaths of hundreds of people at Gosport War Memorial between 1987 and 2001. Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Jerome said: ‘The independent investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital is one of the largest and most complex of its nature in the history of UK policing. Our team consists of around 150 serving and retired detectives who have so far assessed more than three million pages of documents including the medical records of over 750 patients, and taken witness statements from more than 1,150 individual family members.

‘The investigation is ongoing and continues to make good progress, with 19 suspects currently identified. The interviews under caution remain ongoing. Whilst we have never provided anyone with an estimate of how long our enquiries will last, family members can be confident we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into what happened at Gosport.

‘Every single patient who died is important to us and their individual cases must be reviewed in full in order for an assessment to be made on their evidential strength. We also owe it to their families to investigate each death to the same high standard, and at the conclusion of the investigation all families who want to will be told everything we discovered about the nature of their care.

‘It is these families who are at the heart of everything we do. We remain committed to building and maintaining trust and confidence among them and will continue to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.’

Relatives of some of those who died at the hospital have campaigned for prosecutions to be brought over the deaths, and have called for a Hillsborough-model inquest.

More than 450 people had their lives shortened at the hospital, while another 200 were ‘probably’ similarly given opioids between 1989 and 2000 without medical justification, according to the Gosport Independent Panel report released in 2018.

The police investigation was launched in April 2019 following the publication of the report.

The report said there was ‘a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients’ at the hospital.

It added that there was an ‘institutionalised regime of prescribing and administering ‘dangerous doses’ of a hazardous combination of medication not clinically indicated or justified’.

The inquiry, led by the former bishop of Liverpool James Jones, did not ascribe criminal or civil liability for the deaths.