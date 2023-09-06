GP Rankings Hampshire: The top 10 GP practices in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight according to patients
and live on Freeview channel 276
↵
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery. The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3 per cent of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4 per cent in 2022.
But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight?
Here are the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.
- Rowlands Castle Surgery – The Green, Rowland's Castle. Of the 118 people who responded to the GP survey, 93.7 per cent described their overall experience of Rowlands Castle Surgery as "good" or "very good". Some 62.6 per cent said the practice was very good, while 31.1 per cent said it was good. A further 2.4 per cent said it was poor or very poor.
- The Village Practice – London Road, Cowplain, Waterlooville. Coming in second was the Village Surgery, where 83.3 per cent of 124 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 10 per cent described it as good. It meant the practice was rated at least good by 93.3 per cent of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- Riverside Partnership – Station Road, Liss. Riverside Partnership came in third with a score of 93 per cent. Some 69.3 per cent of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 23.6 per cent believed it was just good. Meanwhile, 3.2 per cent described the service as poor or very poor.
- St Mary's Surgery – Church Close, Andover. Coming in just outside the top three was St Mary's Surgery, which 92.2 per cent of 134 patients rated as good or very good. The practice was rated very good by 61% of patients, and good by 31.3 per cent. However, 3.5 per cent of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 3 per cent describing it as very poor.
- The Watercress Medical Group – Lymington Bottom Road, Medstead. Rounding out the top five GP practices in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight was the Watercress Medical Group. Of the 113 patients who responded to the GP survey, 91.5 per cent said their experience at the practice was either good or very good. This included 60.7 per cent saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.
- Portchester Practice – West Street, Portchester. With 91.2 per cent of 123 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Portchester Practice ranked sixth in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. At the other end of the scale, just 4.2 per cent said their overall experience was poor or very poor.
- The Grange Surgery – The Causeway, Petersfield. At seventh place in the rankings was the Grange Surgery. Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 90.9 per cent of the 112 respondents to the GP survey. Of those, 65.1 per cent rated it as very good.
- Boundaries Surgery – Winchester Road, Four Marks. Boundaries Surgery lands at eighth in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. This is thanks to 90.7 per cent of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good. Of them, 61.9 per cent said the service was very good, while 28.8 per cent described it as good.
- (joint) Highfield Health – Highfield Rd, Southampton, and Wickham Surgery – Houghton Way, Wickham. Coming it at joint ninth in the rankings are Highfield Health, and Wickham Surgery. Some 90.5 per cent of patients who responded to the GP survey graded their service as good or very good. At the other end of the scale, 0.2% said their experience at Highfield Health was very poor. This rose to 1.2 per cent for Wickham Surgery.