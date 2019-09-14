GPs pleased with Fareham surgeries scheme that has helped more than 75,000 patients

A GP scheme to help patients in Fareham make same-day appointments has seen its 75,000th patient – less than a fortnight before its second anniversary.

The Fareham Primary Care Service (FPCS) brings together GPs from three practices to offer same-day appointments at Fareham Community Hospital, as well as a home visiting service for registered patients.

The hub, which launched in September last year, is staffed by advanced nurse practitioners, a musculoskeletal specialist and a health care assistant from Jubilee Surgery in Titchfield, The Highlands Practice in Fareham and the Whiteley Surgery.

Dr Tom Bertram, a Titchfield GP who is the project’s clinical lead, said: ‘There has been a huge increase in demand for same day appointments in recent years which puts a great deal of pressure on an individual practice’s ability to provide continuity of high quality care for those patients who need it the most, including elderly patients and those with complex medical needs.

‘By working together and collaboratively, the FPCS means that if patients from Whiteley, Highlands or Jubilee have an urgent but not an emergency medical problem, we can try to deal with it promptly and efficiently.

‘The other big benefit is that colleague GPs back in the individual practices should have more time to focus on complex issues and ongoing problems, sometimes offering patients longer appointments, which can in turn improve health outcomes’.

Those registered at one of the three aforementioned practices who require a same-day appointment can phone their regular practice, and upon agreeing to share their details with the service, will receive a call from a GP.

From here, advice over the phone can be given, or an appointment could be offered at the hub in Fareham Community Hospital.

A recent patient survey showed that 92 per cent of respondents were either extremely likely or likely to recommend the service to family and friends if they needed similar treatment.

Dr Bertram added: ‘I am delighted that the survey shows that it is proving to be such a positive experience for them.’