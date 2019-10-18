Great South Run: Participants for Rowans Hospice enjoy pasta supper ahead of race

RUNNERS, who are united in their cause to raise cash for a hospice, enjoyed a carb-filled supper to ready them for the Great South Run.

More than 25 people, who have been busy fundraising for Rowans Hospice and training for the 10 mile race this Sunday, sat down to enjoy a dinner of bolognese and garlic bread and exchange last minute running tips.

Lee Stanley has raised over £300 for the hospice in Waterlooville in memory of his mother-in-law.

The 34-year-old said: ‘I wanted to give back and say thank you for the care they gave my mother-in-law.’

Friend Craig Jones also wants to repay the staff after they looked after his grandfather last year and has raised £200.

The 27-year-old also from Cosham said: ‘I just wanted to do my bit for them and the training was going alright until yesterday when I picked up an injury but hopefully everything will be fine for the day.’

More than 20 years Jessica Fennemore’s mother was being looked after by Rowans Hospice before she died.

The 28-year-old from Portsmouth said: ‘I am running in her memory and it is also a personal challenge for me to run 10 miles.

‘I have had a personal trainer to help me and hopefully I get to the end and make everyone proud.’

For Ria White from Port Solent, this is her third time running the Great South Run.

The 48-year-old said: ‘I ran it in 2012 and then in 2015 and I wanted to do it again because it is just so joyous.

‘I am certainly not the fastest but taking part and raising money for a good cause like Rowans Hospice is what it is all about.’

Funds raised by the runners, including a team from The News, will go towards the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal which is aiming to raise £7.5m to transform the facility.

Chief executive Ruth White said: ‘I think it is absolutely brilliant that we have so many runners in the race for us and I will be cheering on everyone I spot in a Rowans vest.’

To donate to team from The News who are running the Great South Run visit justgiving.com/fundraising/the-news-portsmouth