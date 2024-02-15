Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is currently based across two locations, Thruxton Circuit and Nursling, but it is hoping to combine the teams with a move to a site in George Curl Way adjacent to Southampton Airport.

A public consultation has started with the charity believing the move could greatly improve its response times as well as minimise flying and travel time. The demands on the air ambulance, which is run by a charity, are rising with 1,842 callouts in 2023 alone.

Richard Corbett, chief executive officer of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance charity, is confident the move would help improve the service it provides. He said: "Demand is rising for our vital lifesaving work, but presently, our helicopter is located in the northwest corner of Hampshire, further from the majority of our missions than our preferred site. Moving would reduce response and flying times, and enable us to locate all our valued staff under one roof in purpose-built facilities that will allow us to continue our crucial work for years to come.

