Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to move HQ near Southampton Airport public consultation begins
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is currently based across two locations, Thruxton Circuit and Nursling, but it is hoping to combine the teams with a move to a site in George Curl Way adjacent to Southampton Airport.
A public consultation has started with the charity believing the move could greatly improve its response times as well as minimise flying and travel time. The demands on the air ambulance, which is run by a charity, are rising with 1,842 callouts in 2023 alone.
Richard Corbett, chief executive officer of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance charity, is confident the move would help improve the service it provides. He said: "Demand is rising for our vital lifesaving work, but presently, our helicopter is located in the northwest corner of Hampshire, further from the majority of our missions than our preferred site. Moving would reduce response and flying times, and enable us to locate all our valued staff under one roof in purpose-built facilities that will allow us to continue our crucial work for years to come.
"The new headquarters would also open the door to providing other services, such as aftercare. We want to be good neighbours, as a result, we are keen to hear from residents and other important local stakeholders regarding our proposed new headquarters and would encourage people to take part in our community consultation.” Before it submits an application to Eastleigh Borough Council, the charity is seeking feedback from residents and other local stakeholders. A community consultation will be held at Eastleigh Football Club on Tuesday, March 5, which will include a drop-in session. However, if you are unable to make that event there is a virtual consultation taking place on its website.