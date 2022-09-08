Hampshire healthcare professionals call for high blood pressure awareness
OVER 280,000 people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have high blood pressure, and healthcare professionals are calling for more awareness.
Around one in six people have high blood pressure and it is estimated that over six million people are yet to be diagnosed with the condition.
High blood pressure is when the pressure in your blood vessels is high, and if it is left untreated, it can cause serious harm to people suffering with the condition.
Dr Rory Honney, a GP working with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, said: ‘Blood pressure is known as a ‘silent killer’ due to the fact it rarely presents with symptoms other than a heart attack or stroke for which it is a key risk factor.
‘I would like to encourage everyone over 40 to use the opportunity of Blood Pressure UK’s national campaign ‘Know Your Numbers’ as a reminder to go and get your blood pressure checked. Knowing your numbers gives you and your doctor time to address and treat you if you have high blood pressure, and so reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.’
‘Know your numbers’ is an awareness week and this year it is taking place from September 5 to September 11, and it is hoped that the week make more people aware of the condition and will also encourage people that already have it, to manage it properly.
High blood pressure can commonly lead to increased risk of a heart attack or a stroke, which is why healthcare professionals are urging people over 40 to get their blood pressure regularly checked.