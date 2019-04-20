UNSUNG heroes of the NHS who go above and beyond the call of duty are being sought for a major awards do.

Alan Mak, Havant MP, is among those calling for nominees for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.

The event was created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers and their efforts tending to patients.

Mr Mak now wants to hear from the public about who their NHS heroes are.

The Tory MP said: ‘The NHS is rightly the nation’s most loved institution and there’s no doubt its staff make it what it is today, which is why we must thank the extraordinary health and care heroes who are there to guide, support and care for us.’

There are ten categories, including a lifetime achievement award to honour those who have devoted their life or career to making the NHS better, both for patients and those who work within it.

Nominations should be emailed to Alan.Mak.MP@Parliament.uk with a short explanation no more than 300 words in length.

For more details on the awards and for a full list of categories visit england.nhs.uk/nhs-parliamentary-awards