Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust want the public’s say to help decide the winner for its NHS75 children’s drawing competition.

The drawing competition was launched as a part of PHU’s NHS75 celebrations and encouraged young patients being treated at QA Hospital to get creative during their stay and also extended to children in the Portsmouth community to send in their entries.

The response to the competition has been excellent with numerous entries from youngsters in across two categories: under eight, and eight to 14.

Chief nurse Liz Rix said: “Thank you so much to everyone who entered. It has been wonderful to see so many children and young people get involved in our colouring competition. The creativity and unique expression we have seen in each drawing is incredible.

“We’ve had pictures of the hospital building, staff and the NHS logo all reimagined and interpreted in different ways. We are so excited to share this creativity with our community and would like to invite them to get involved and help us choose a winner by judging the entries we have received.”

People can find the entries on the hospital’s Instagram channel – @portsmouth_hospitals – and they are encouraging the public to vote by liking their favourite, the post with the highest number of votes will win.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the hospital on corridors on each floor. the deadline to vote is by the end of Friday.

July 5 marked 75 years of the National Health Service. When it was founded in 1948, the NHS was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery. Today, the NHS treats over a million people a day in England.

