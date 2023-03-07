Help Portsmouth hospitals by signing up for 2023 Walk For Wards taking place this summer
Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is calling on people to raise funds for a ward or department of their choice at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust by taking part in their Walk for Wards event this summer.
In celebration of the NHS’s 75th birthday, the popular fundraising event is taking place on Sunday, July 9 at Staunton Country Park in Havant. The 7.5km route is suitable for participants of all ages.
Kicking off the event will be Express FM, who will be getting everyone warmed up ready for the walk with a wide selection of dance hits.
The charity’s head Kate Sandys said: ‘We’re delighted that Walk for Wards is back for 2023. Last year, we saw over 150 people sign up and over £15,000 raised for wards and departments across the trust. We’re hopeful that even more people will show their support this year and join us on Sunday 9 th July to raise funds for their local hospital.’
Standard registration costs £12 per person but the charity is currently running an early bird offer with the first 75 sign-ups paying just £10. In return, the charity asks that you raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship. The event is free for children under-16 and dogs on leads are welcome too.
Adult participants will receive a fundraising pack and charity T-shirt along with free parking and a snack on the day. Medals will also be handed out to all participants upon completion.
Last year, nearly £3,000 was raised for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by fundraisers taking part in the event.
To sign up, go to porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/events/walk-for-wards-2023.htm.