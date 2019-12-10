Demand is always high for NHS urgent and emergency services during winter and particularly at Christmas and new year. Pressure builds as the weather gets colder and plummeting temperatures can result in more people being admitted to hospital.

As a result, the NHS has started planning earlier than ever before with hospitals, GPs, social services and other health professionals working out the best way of providing urgent care services locally, while enabling A&E to be kept free for those who need it most. As part of that process, they're reaching out to provide advice on how, when, and where to head to for care and support.

Help us help you

What service should I use?

SELF CARE

If you have minor cuts and grazes, minor bruises, a sprain or a slight cough or cold, you are best to deal with it yourself in the first instance. It’s worth keeping a few handy medicines and treatments at home for when you might need them such as painkillers, cough and cold remedies, decongestants, indigestion tablets and a first aid kit but remember to keep them out of reach of children. If you’re not sure go to a pharmacist or phone NHS111.

PHARMACY

If you want some expert advice quickly, try a pharmacist as your first port of call. They can provide advice and treatments for common health problems such as coughs, colds, flu and rashes. It may save you a trip to your GP surgery – you don’t need an appointment and you can speak in a private area. You’ll be advised if they think you need further help.

NHS 111

If you’re really not sure what to do, or it is outside GP hours, NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for help. So if you think you might need to go to the Emergency Department or need another NHS urgent care service, don’t know who to call for medical help or need information about a health issue, give them a call. You can also go online to 111.nhs.uk

GP ADVICE

For persistent symptoms you really should see a doctor and even at a busy time of year your GP would always want you to contact the practice if you’re worried and feel there’s a need. So if your cough or illness hasn’t gone away, or is getting worse after a few days, make an appointment. Your GP is also the person to speak to if you are suffering from chronic pain, or a long-term condition which requires repeat prescriptions. GP surgeries offer same day appointments, have arrangements in place for evenings and weekends and also offer many online services so check your GP practice website for more information.

URGENT TREATMENT CENTRES AND MINOR INJURIES SERVICES

If you have a minor injury or illness your best option is St Mary’s Urgent Treatment Centre in Milton (0333 321 8277). It is GP-led, open from 7.30am – 10pm, every weekday, and 8am – 10pm weekends and bank holidays. It is equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for - including broken bones, sprains and strains, minor cuts and wound infections. And you’ll often be seen more quickly than at A&E. Don’t forget there are minor injuries services, too at:

• Gosport War Memorial Hospital (023 9279 4753 – 8am – 9pm daily) or

• Petersfield Community Hospital (023 8231 0595 – 8am – 6pm daily)

A&E/999

For emergencies only. A&E services are always among the busiest parts of the NHS and the festive season is no exception. As with all parts of the NHS though they are here to help when they are needed so for critical or life threatening situations such as if someone is choking, experiencing chest pains, blacking out or losing a lot of blood dial 999 immediately.

Five Things To Remember

1. Keep the Emergency Department free for those with critical or life-threatening conditions.

2. Contact NHS111 or your GP practice if you need same day help. Or try your GP practice website for appointment information or online consultations.

3. Get a flu jab – ask at your surgery or pharmacy.

4. Order repeat prescriptions in good time, particularly ahead of bank holidays.

5. Download an urgent care guide from www.portsmouthccg.nhs.uk