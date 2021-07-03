The Portsmouth landmark is one of more than 70 sites across England to be illuminated in honour of the 73rd birthday of the NHS on Monday, July 5 and as a thank you to key workers.

As part of the co-ordinated display Basingstoke Fire Station, the Southampton Guildhall and Salisbury Cathedral will also light up.

A spokesman for the NHS said: ‘The NHS, in its 73 years, has been all about treating and supporting people with their health in times of need, and never has that been more so than in the last 18 months. I want to say a huge thank you to all of the key workers in Southampton and beyond.

‘Whether you work or volunteer in frontline health and care, the police, the fire brigade, the city council, in our local shops and supermarkets or in any other of our vital services, thank you.’

Football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges in different parts of England will also follow suit.

It comes as events are being held across the country to commemorate health workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays will light up blue tonight (July 3). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

NHS chief people officer, Prerana Issar, will attend a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford this afternoon.

She said: ‘Each of the colleagues who sadly died while caring for and protecting patients represents an irreplaceable gap in a family and a workplace.

‘While this is a private event for families and some NHS colleagues, I encourage everyone to take a moment on Saturday to reflect and remember.

‘It is no exaggeration to say that health service staff have helped to keep the country going during the pandemic, and while NHS staff have rightly been celebrated for their contribution, we know that the role played by other key workers - people keeping supermarkets open, refuse collectors, child carers and other public services - as well as the resilience of the general public, has helped ensure we can start to move forward.’

Sue Harriman, chief executive at Solent NHS Trust, added: ‘Lighting up the Basingstoke Fire Station for the NHS birthday is a fitting tribute to our incredible NHS, and the ongoing support shown by people during the pandemic.’

