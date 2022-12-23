James Collins, 44, from Horndean entered an online comphttps://www.portsmouth.co.uk/health/whiteley-woman-plans-sri-lanka-trip-to-help-stray-dog-population-3963636etition to win a Lego replica of The Daily Bugle newspaper offices from the Spiderman franchise, and promised to spend the equivalent cost - around £300 - on toys for Spotlight UK.

After seeing the competition advertised on LinkedIn, James fulfilled the ‘like, comment and share’ entry requirement by writing: ‘I know how much the item is, so if I win I will keep it for myself but the money it cost I would buy as many different Lego sets for that amount so not only one child gets a gift but a few.’ He was told he had won the set on by contest organiser UC Build on Friday, December 16.

James Collins with the Lego sets

James said it felt ‘amazing’ to be able to provide the Christmas gifts, and added: ‘I know there's a lot of kids out there with nothing, a lot of kids out there in all sorts of family relationships and people struggling and there's a lot going on in the world right now. I hope I just put a little smile on their face.

Now a project manager, James has always loved Lego and now shares this passion with his two children. He was accompanied by his six-year-old son to the British Queen Pub in Fratton to donate the sets which he bought online. The pub in owned by his friend Alex Vernal and is a Spotlight toy drive collection point.

James has a particular soft spot for builds involving diggers, having driven the vehicles during his 25-year stint in the army during which he served in the Corps of Royal Engineers.

He added: ‘I’m an engineer, I build things and take them apart. I guess that's our nature.’

Alex Vernal, British Queen Pub landlord

James is looking forward to building the Spiderman themed set, but admitted he does not know where it will fit in his house.

