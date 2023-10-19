Natasha Lazovic, managing director of Barchester’s Bere Grove Care Home in Horndean has been nominated as a finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2023.

Natasha Lazovic, is shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care category.

The London final is part of the Great British Care Awards, a series of nine regional awards celebrating excellence across the care sector and takes place on November 18. The winner will go forward to the national final next year.

Having worked both in the NHS and private sector Natasha joined Barchester in 2014 as regional director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and as Managing Director now oversees more than 80 care homes in the South Division.

Natasha says: “I am very humbled to be nominated for this award, and I am very proud to be part of the shortlist, and to be representing Barchester as a finalist. It is an honour to be recognised for doing a job I love and I wish to continue to make outstanding contributions going forward, I am hugely passionate about the care sector.”

Barchester Healthcare’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, added: “It comes as no surprise to me that Natasha has been shortlisted for this award. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working alongside her for over 18 years, she is an incredible leader who is totally devoted to her teams and her residents. I can think of no one who deserves this award more than she does.”