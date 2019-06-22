How cute! Can you help give Teddy a walk on Hayling Island?

An animal charity is looking for kind volunteers to help walk a dog on behalf of an elderly resident on Hayling Island.

The Cinnamon Trust is a national charity which finds volunteers to help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness with their pet care needs.

Can you help give Teddy a walk?

They are asking for people to help look after Teddy, a six-year-old Bichon/Maltese cross, who lives on Hayling Island and is in need of regular walks.

A charity spokesperson said: ‘A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

‘This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.’

Volunteers can help in ways most appropriate to them, which can include taking dogs for a walk, fostering them temporarily if their owner is in hospital, taking them to the vet or helping with tasks around the house.

If you are interested in helping out call the charity on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.