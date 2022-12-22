Latest figures show that more than 330 people with flu and Covid-19 across the area are being treated at hospitals in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, with an increasing number finding themselves in intensive care units. It comes after a critical incident status was declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham this week.

As well as rising flu rates, which are expected to continue in the comings, days, wide-ranging pressures impacting on local services include large numbers of people contacting NHS 111, high numbers of attendances at emergency departments, urgent treatment centres and minor injuries units and soaring appointment requests to GP practices, alongside staff sickness across the board.

Ambulances pictured outside A&E at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture Habibur Rahman

Dr Tim Cooper, GP partner and deputy chief medical officer for primary and local care at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, said: ‘More people locally are needing hospital care due to flu and we strongly encourage anyone eligible for the vaccine who has not yet taken up the offer to do so as soon as possible to help protect themselves and those around them.

‘Your NHS remains here for you when you need it. Nobody should put off seeking urgent or emergency care, but please contact the most appropriate service for your need to ensure you can get the right care in as timely a way as possible. Thank you to everyone for their understanding as we work together to tackle this challenging situation.

‘Ensuring people know where to go for trusted, safe advice on self-care and symptom checking is an important part of supporting access to healthcare, as it reduces the time people who need more urgent or emergency care are asked to wait. Apps such as Healthier Together for children and pregnant women, as well as the NHS App, available for free and online, are just two of the ways people can find out how they can help themselves at home with non-urgent conditions or symptoms.’

According to figures compiled by National World’s data team, there were seven people at QA Hospital being treated for flu as of December 18, with a further 117 cases of Covid-19.

Overall, data suggests there are 119 people in Hampshire hospitals with flu, with three in critical care.

Nationally, the number of patients in hospital with flu in England has ‘skyrocketed’ while Strep A is driving ‘near record’ demand for NHS 111 services, new data suggests.

An average of 1,939 people with flu were in hospital each day last week, up 67 per cent on 1,162 the previous week, according to NHS England.

This is also a sharp increase on the daily average of 482 at the end of November.

There has also been a surge in the number of flu patients in critical care beds in England, with the daily average standing at 149 last week, up 72 per cent from 87 the previous week.

At the equivalent point last year the NHS had only two flu patients a day in critical care and 32 in general beds.

