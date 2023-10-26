Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2022/23, 55 patients were seen in A&E with a dental abscess, caused by tooth decay, and 465 with dental caries (the erosion of tooth enamel leading to decay).

As previously reported, Portsmouth as been described as a ‘dental desert’ due to the shortage of NHS dentists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Party has analysed dental patient data across the UK, which they say reveals an alarming decline of NHS dentistry. Labour’s analysis suggests that 4.75m people across England were denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

520 people in Portsmouth had to go to A&E due to tooth decay in the past year. Picture: Pixabay

Figures show millions of people were either told no appointments were available or that the practice they contacted was not taking on new patients.

The inability for patients to access dental healthcare has forced many into A&E departments when their conditions have worsened. Tooth decay is currently the most common reason for children aged six-10 to be admitted to hospital.

In May 2022 The Association of Dental Groups found that Portsmouth had the seventh lowest number of NHS dentists per 100,000 in the country, at 42. And earlier this year a pair of new dentist practices in Portsmouth received 3,000 registration calls in five days from local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Labour government has pledged to provide an extra 700,000 urgent dentists appointments and reform the NHS dental contract, as part of a package of measures to rescue NHS dentistry.

The plans will cost £111m a year and be funded by abolishing the non-dom tax status, which allows people who live and work in Britain to pay their taxes overseas.

Portsmouth South’s Labour MP Stephen Morgan said: “This is yet another example of a government that has under resourced and underfunded our NHS to the point of crisis.

“Thirteen years of Tory government mismanagement has seen dentists quitting in their droves leaving Portsmouth people living in a dental desert. Through these figures the consequences of dismal local access have been laid bare, with Portsmouth patients being left to suffer. I will continue to take action to ensure everyone in our city can see an NHS dentist, when they need it”.