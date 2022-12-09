Portsmouth Hospital Charity has raised nearly £2,000 for its patient presents appeal. Launched in November, the initiative raises money to purchase presents for people spending December 25 at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Dennis, 77, of Farlington, donated towards the appeal after receiving a gift last year. She said: ‘Following a fall, I spent four weeks in QA Hospital last year including Christmas Day.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity has raised nearly £2,000 for the Christmas presents appeal. Margaret Dennis, 77, of Farlington, is one of the people to donate to the cause.

‘It was obviously not what I had planned for Christmas and it was made even worse by the fact that no visitors were allowed.

‘On Christmas day. I was given a gift bag by the hospital staff which had some lovely gifts in. It was such a lovely surprise and helped to cheer up myself and others on the ward, it definitely was the best part of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Until you receive a gift, you don’t realise what excellent work is done by staff and volunteers to do this.’

It was launched as an alternative because the hospital is unable to accept donated gifts from the local community. The charity is aiming to raise over £5,000 so every patient at the hospital receives a present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s present bags contained toiletries and a piece of Christmas cake. They were only made possible by kind donations from the local community.

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We’re overwhelmed by the compassion and generosity of our local community. Thank you to those who have helped us reach this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Your donation makes a big difference to those who will sadly be spending Christmas in hospital.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Alexandra Hospital continues to provide care to patients over the Christmas period. On average, around 1,200 people – inpatients and from emergency attendances – are treated there on Christmas Day.

The non-profit organisation fundraises to help improve hospital facilities, purchase medical equipment and support research projects and medical innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad