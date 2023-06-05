Ickle Pickles children’s charity launches new fundraising pledge with QA Hospital

Mothers and children who have benefited from the Ickle Pickles charity

Under the pledge, Ickle Pickles commits to work in partnership with the neonatal unit at QA Hospital in Portsmouth, raising funds to buy equipment to treat babies needing intensive and special care.

The charity, who celebrated their 14th anniversary last month, also work in partnership with other neonatal units and transport services.

Throughout this year the charity aims to expand its pledge partnerships across the country - ten neonatal units and three neonatal transport services are already pledge partners.

Ickle Pickles also provide gifts for families and babies on specific dates throughout the year in partnership with Cuski, the world leader for baby bonding comforters, neonatal nests, positioning aids and incubator covers.

Cuski founder Suzy Cannizzo said: ‘A partnership with Ickle Pickles allows us to champion our shared purpose of giving tiny babies the best start in life. We are delighted to have this privileged opportunity to join forces with Ickle Pickles at this exciting time.’

Morag Taylor, who directly benefited from the charity’s donations, said: ‘The support we received from Ickle Pickles whilst our premature twins were in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was invaluable.

‘From using the feeding chairs to hold and feed our children for eight months, to the giant fluffy comforters that comforted the kids when we could not hold them or be with them. They thought of things we needed that we didn't know existed and we are forever grateful.”

Since starting up, Ickle Pickles has donated over 700 pieces of equipment to over 40 hospitals and three neonatal transport services.

Ickle Pickles’ co-founder Rachael Marsh said: ‘There are over 90,000 babies born prematurely or sick every year in the UK.

‘When we had our son prematurely 15 years ago, many of the items that we regularly donate now, were not even available.

‘Since establishing the charity in 2009, we have raised over £3 million for intensive and special care equipment.’

Co-founder Andrew Marsh added: We believe that every parent deserves the reassurance that their baby will receive the highest quality care.

‘We want to do everything we can to support hospitals and families to give every newborn a chance of survival.’