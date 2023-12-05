Jackie says she feels "betrayed" by the MPs who tried to vote down the amendment.

Jackie Britton, who lives in Fareham, had a blood transfusion in 1983 following the birth of her first child - and discovered almost 30 years later that she had been given infected blood. (Picture: Contributed)

A victim of the infected blood scandal has called upon the government to compensate her and others "with no further delay".

During the 1970s and 80s, thousands of NHS patients were infected with blood that had been contaminated with HIV and hepatitis C. Last year, an inquiry concluded that victims of the scandal should be compensated with payments no less than £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Britton, from Fareham, has a blood transfusion in 1983 after the birth of her first child, and in 2011 found she had been transfused infected blood. Since then, she has been campaigning for justice and compensation, rallying other victims to her cause.

She said: "I was shocked that it was so close and feel betrayed that so many MP's were still willing to toe party line to vote against the moral case for setting up a compensation scheme at pace - we are still dying at approximately one every four days. Their platitudes towards our community of dead and dying mean nothing when their actions speak volumes.

"I had to endure travelling to London on Friday to Kings Hospital for my six month scan and clinic. The trauma this causes every six months to see if I've dodged the cancer bullet once again cannot be underestimated. Having had two scans where new lesions on my liver were picked up and then having to have further CT's to dismiss cancer, no scan can be taken for granted. The mental, emotional and physical toll continues for all of us.

Jackie Britton with Suella Braverman. (Picture: Nigel Fletcher)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm hoping with the win last night the government will be forced to have a compensation scheme in place for when Sir Brian publishes his final report - over 500 have died during this inquiry. Once the recommendations have been released there should be no further delay on government's part before infected and affected are compensated for their decades of suffering and loss."

On the list of Conservative rebels for the vote were former ministers Sir Robert Buckland, Damian Greene, Chloe Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns.