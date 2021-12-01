For the second year in a row the Pride of Portsmouth Awards were held online to mark the achievements of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust staff.

Individuals and teams, from across the trust, were nominated across several categories for going above and beyond to offer exceptional service and care for patients, their relatives or carers, or their colleagues.

Voluntary services at QA celebrating the Pride of Portsmouth Awards on November 30, 2021. Picture: PHU

The shortlisted finalists were invited to the virtual awards held on Tuesday, and were joined by the executive team and other colleagues for the announcement of the winners.

Chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘Our Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those working with us.

‘It has been a fantastic evening and we are so pleased that we could still celebrate virtually with our colleagues and hear about some really inspirational and compassionate individuals and teams.

‘I would like to congratulate every single person and team nominated for an award and all of our winners.’

Great British Bake Off 2020 finalist Dave Friday, from Waterlooville, joined the virtual ceremony and presented The News’ Patients’ Choice Award – for which nominations were submitted by readers.

He shared the story of his son who was born at Queen Alexandra Hospital last year.

Dave said: ‘It was a pleasure to be part of the pride of Portsmouth awards celebrating the amazing achievements of the NHS staff.

‘They all worked so hard and under huge pressures, providing excellent care to the public. Working tirelessly and selflessly throughout a pandemic.

‘I experienced such high levels of care last year while my fiancée was having our baby. We cannot thank the wonderful NHS staff enough for showing such kindness and compassion.’

As part of recognition for their nomination, finalists were sent goody boxes to enjoy with their teams.

Under the Patients’ Choice Award the winning nomination was the paediatric diabetes team.

Starfish nurses were named as the runner up and advanced clinical practitioner Ben Downer was highly commended.

A look into the work of all Patients’ Choice Award finalists will run in The News in the coming week.

Winners and runners up were as follows:

Working Together for Patients

Winner – Karen Nutkins, lung cancer pathway patient coordinator

Runner up – Rheumatology team

Highly commended – Critical care department

Working Together with Compassion

Winner – Family Liaison Team

Runner up – Rose Hayward

Highly commended – Veronica Welland

Working Together as One Team

Winner – Voluntary Services administration managers

Runner up – Peritoneal dialysis nursing team

Highly commended – Expanded critical care Covid team

Working Together Always Improving

Winner – Finance team

Runner up – Estates and Commercial team

Highly commended – Rachelle Asciak, respiratory consultant

Education and Research Award

Winner – ALERT team

Runner up – Rebecca Howes, clinical librarian

Highly commended – Jim Khan, consultant surgeon

Non-Clinical support Award

Winner – Lucy Vollentine, respiratory service manager

Runner up – Oasis team

Highly commended – Mike Dales, principal analyst

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Fundraiser of the Year

Winner – Sarah Backhouse-Fitton, midwife

Runner up – Gaynor Priddy, CHAT administration manager

Highly commended – Charity shop volunteers

Military Award

Winner – Florence MacDonald, military nurse

Runner up – Roanna Vickers, operating department practitioner

Highly commended – JHG South military nurses

Apprentice of the Year Award

Winner – Bethany Gerrard, healthcare assistant apprentice

Runner up – Zak Hamilton, electrical engineer apprentice

Highly commended – Teresa Macnally, healthcare support worker apprentice

Volunteer of the Year

Winner – SallyAnn Sines, patient experience volunteer

Runner up – Leane Stevenson, family liaison volunteer

Highly commended – Mervyn Bell, hospital guide volunteer

Chairman’s Award

Joint winner – Rachelle Asciak, respiratory consultant, and the Oasis team

Chief Executive’s Award

Winner – Peritoneal dialysis nursing team

Runner up – Mike Dales

Inspirational Leader of the Year

Winner – Michelle Lobo, family liaison manager

Runner up – Danielle White, OPM Matron

Highly commended – Colin Beevor, rheumatology matron

Employee of the Year Award

Winner – Ellie Ridley, staff nurse

Team of the Year Award

Winner – Radiotherapy physics planning and dosimetry team

The News’ Patients’ Choice

Winner – Paediatric diabetes team

Runner up – Starfish nurses

Highly commended – Ben Downer, advanced clinical practitioner

