'Inspirational' workers at volunteers at Queen Alexandra Hospital honoured with awards event
‘INSPIRATIONAL’ workers and volunteers at Queen Alexandra Hospital received recognition for their ‘tireless’ efforts during a virtual award ceremony.
For the second year in a row the Pride of Portsmouth Awards were held online to mark the achievements of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust staff.
Individuals and teams, from across the trust, were nominated across several categories for going above and beyond to offer exceptional service and care for patients, their relatives or carers, or their colleagues.
The shortlisted finalists were invited to the virtual awards held on Tuesday, and were joined by the executive team and other colleagues for the announcement of the winners.
Chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘Our Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those working with us.
‘It has been a fantastic evening and we are so pleased that we could still celebrate virtually with our colleagues and hear about some really inspirational and compassionate individuals and teams.
‘I would like to congratulate every single person and team nominated for an award and all of our winners.’
Great British Bake Off 2020 finalist Dave Friday, from Waterlooville, joined the virtual ceremony and presented The News’ Patients’ Choice Award – for which nominations were submitted by readers.
He shared the story of his son who was born at Queen Alexandra Hospital last year.
Dave said: ‘It was a pleasure to be part of the pride of Portsmouth awards celebrating the amazing achievements of the NHS staff.
‘They all worked so hard and under huge pressures, providing excellent care to the public. Working tirelessly and selflessly throughout a pandemic.
‘I experienced such high levels of care last year while my fiancée was having our baby. We cannot thank the wonderful NHS staff enough for showing such kindness and compassion.’
As part of recognition for their nomination, finalists were sent goody boxes to enjoy with their teams.
Under the Patients’ Choice Award the winning nomination was the paediatric diabetes team.
Starfish nurses were named as the runner up and advanced clinical practitioner Ben Downer was highly commended.
Winners and runners up were as follows:
Working Together for Patients
Winner – Karen Nutkins, lung cancer pathway patient coordinator
Runner up – Rheumatology team
Highly commended – Critical care department
Working Together with Compassion
Winner – Family Liaison Team
Runner up – Rose Hayward
Highly commended – Veronica Welland
Working Together as One Team
Winner – Voluntary Services administration managers
Runner up – Peritoneal dialysis nursing team
Highly commended – Expanded critical care Covid team
Working Together Always Improving
Winner – Finance team
Runner up – Estates and Commercial team
Highly commended – Rachelle Asciak, respiratory consultant
Education and Research Award
Winner – ALERT team
Runner up – Rebecca Howes, clinical librarian
Highly commended – Jim Khan, consultant surgeon
Non-Clinical support Award
Winner – Lucy Vollentine, respiratory service manager
Runner up – Oasis team
Highly commended – Mike Dales, principal analyst
Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Fundraiser of the Year
Winner – Sarah Backhouse-Fitton, midwife
Runner up – Gaynor Priddy, CHAT administration manager
Highly commended – Charity shop volunteers
Military Award
Winner – Florence MacDonald, military nurse
Runner up – Roanna Vickers, operating department practitioner
Highly commended – JHG South military nurses
Apprentice of the Year Award
Winner – Bethany Gerrard, healthcare assistant apprentice
Runner up – Zak Hamilton, electrical engineer apprentice
Highly commended – Teresa Macnally, healthcare support worker apprentice
Volunteer of the Year
Winner – SallyAnn Sines, patient experience volunteer
Runner up – Leane Stevenson, family liaison volunteer
Highly commended – Mervyn Bell, hospital guide volunteer
Chairman’s Award
Joint winner – Rachelle Asciak, respiratory consultant, and the Oasis team
Chief Executive’s Award
Winner – Peritoneal dialysis nursing team
Runner up – Mike Dales
Inspirational Leader of the Year
Winner – Michelle Lobo, family liaison manager
Runner up – Danielle White, OPM Matron
Highly commended – Colin Beevor, rheumatology matron
Employee of the Year Award
Winner – Ellie Ridley, staff nurse
Team of the Year Award
Winner – Radiotherapy physics planning and dosimetry team
The News’ Patients’ Choice
Winner – Paediatric diabetes team
Runner up – Starfish nurses
Highly commended – Ben Downer, advanced clinical practitioner