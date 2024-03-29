Labour MP, Stephen Morgan, visits QA Hospital as new £58 million emergency department progresses
Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, is currently undertaking a £58m project to construct a new Accident & Emergency department. The work is scheduled to be completed in time for winter 2024 when it will provide two further paediatric resus bays for children, faster access to radiology teams for scans and tests, an accredited changing places facility and dedicated rest areas for staff.
Portsmouth South's Labour MP, Stephen Morgan, has been to visit the site and see the progress that has been made. He said: "As waiting times in our local NHS continue to grow with ever increasing demand, the need for an expansion of emergency services is becoming increasingly desperate.
"I was pleased to visit the site at QA hospital to catch up on welcome progress towards building the new emergency department which will play a vital role in getting Portsmouth patients seen on time and with the level of care they deserve. I will continue to lobby the Government to take action on the crisis facing the NHS in Portsmouth and across the country.”
Alongside much of the country, QA has struggled with the sheer volume of patients coming through its doors this year. January saw the hospital announce a critical incident which lasted nearly a month. While services have continued to be stretched during the winter flu season and following the junior doctors strikes in February.
