Learn how to help your work colleagues through the menopause with inspirational trainer Sophie Cartledge at the Queens Hotel in Southsea
A TRAINING session on how the menopause can impact on people at work is being held at Southsea’s Queens Hotel.
Award-winning trainer and coach Sophie Cartledge - the founder of Hormones on the Blink - is staging the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) accredited, interactive session on Thursday, May 11, from 9.30am to 1pm.
It is ideal for anyone that manages a team or works within the HR function of an organisation and will help them gain a better understanding of menopause, the impact it can have at work, where menopause sits within employment law and how to create a more menopause inclusive environment. Sophie believes that having access to the right information as early as possible will allow people to have a more positive menopause experience, benefiting individuals personally and professionally.
Onsite parking is available at then hotel for the event and teas, coffees and pastries will be on offer throughout the morning. For more information and to book a place go to https://www.hormonesontheblink.com/