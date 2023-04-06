News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
53 minutes ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
3 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
4 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
4 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
5 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Learn how to help your work colleagues through the menopause with inspirational trainer Sophie Cartledge at the Queens Hotel in Southsea

A TRAINING session on how the menopause can impact on people at work is being held at Southsea’s Queens Hotel.

By Mark Waldron
Published 6th Apr 2023, 20:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 20:09 BST

Award-winning trainer and coach Sophie Cartledge - the founder of Hormones on the Blink - is staging the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) accredited, interactive session on Thursday, May 11, from 9.30am to 1pm.

It is ideal for anyone that manages a team or works within the HR function of an organisation and will help them gain a better understanding of menopause, the impact it can have at work, where menopause sits within employment law and how to create a more menopause inclusive environment. Sophie believes that having access to the right information as early as possible will allow people to have a more positive menopause experience, benefiting individuals personally and professionally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Onsite parking is available at then hotel for the event and teas, coffees and pastries will be on offer throughout the morning. For more information and to book a place go to https://www.hormonesontheblink.com/

Sophie Cartledge (centre), of Hormones on the Blink, picking up her award for emerging business at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023. Sophie is pictured with Hannah Roper of The Female Creative and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason Picture: Emma TerraccianoSophie Cartledge (centre), of Hormones on the Blink, picking up her award for emerging business at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023. Sophie is pictured with Hannah Roper of The Female Creative and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason Picture: Emma Terracciano
Sophie Cartledge (centre), of Hormones on the Blink, picking up her award for emerging business at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023. Sophie is pictured with Hannah Roper of The Female Creative and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason Picture: Emma Terracciano
Queens HotelSouthsea