The Care Quality Commission’s report into Fawnhope Rest Home in Stockheath Road, Leigh Park, uncovered some worrying practices. The report, was published on January 17 after an inspection in November, said medicines were not always managed safely and the risk to people of avoidable infection was not always managed effectively. It also criticised the ‘tired, worn’ feel of the home.

At that stage it was rated ‘requires improvement’ in all areas.

Fawnhope Rest Home in Havant Picture: Google

A later inspection was carried out on February 9 and published on March 3. While it found improvements had been made, it was far from glowing, and still returned a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

The care home has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ for the last five consecutive inspections, that is, since 28 September 2018.

Four years later, despite the rating and no improvements made, the place was open for 19 residents in November and 13 lived there.

The owner has voluntarily decided to close Fawnhope, the CQC says.

The CQC’s report indicates that the November inspection was prompted due to ‘concerns received about the management of the home, staff training and the environment’.

‘As a result, we undertook a focused inspection to review the key questions of safe, effective and well-led only’, the report recalls.

The findings expose a long and numerous list of health and safety, and hygiene breaches, such as fire risk assessments not being undertaken, gas safety not established within the home, no fixed wardrobes, radiators not covered, or risk for water-borne diseases such as legionella “not been assessed, reduced or monitored”.

‘Action plans were not always maintained or completed. In the ‘legionella monthly audit’, the sections; reported to, audit completed by an action plan, was blank on all audits completed in 2022.’

The inspectors found some house areas, such as toilets, were worn, unclean, missing tiles, and lifting floors hence not secure.

‘We expressed serious concern about the cleanliness of one of the toilets; the provider told us they would take it out of service until repairs were made.’

The team pointed out that the lack of bathroom waste bins compromised ‘safe hand hygiene’.

‘Some toilets and bathrooms did not have waste bins. We found used paper towels left on the basin. Where there were bins, they were not touch-free; the report said that staff and people had to physically open the bin with their hands, posing a risk to hand hygiene.

Regardless of comments like ‘They need to make it more welcoming’, ‘It could do with redecoration’, and ‘I think the home environment could be better’, the provider, Aspire Care UK, told the inspectors that” there was no formal ongoing programme of refurbishment and redecoration the house”.

It is noteworthy that on the visit, confidential records that were required to be stored securely were “accessible to anyone in the communal areas, meaning that confidentiality was compromised”.

“The registered manager arranged for the records to be secured. However, on the second inspection day, we found the cupboard accessible and not supervised on two occasions.”

Despite the breaches, residents and their families told the inspectors that Fawnhope Rest Home was ‘a happy and safe place’.

‘Feedback we received told us staff were kind and caring. We observed some kind and respectful interactions between staff and people during the inspection.’

Some of the comments they received were: ‘My relative is well looked after and safe there’, ‘I feel my loved one is absolutely safe there’, and “I feel is safe there, they love it. I couldn’t praise them enough.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, the local authority responsible for safeguarding in Hampshire, confirmed that residents ‘have now moved to alternative locations according to their individual needs’.

A statement said: ‘Families and loved ones are supported in making decisions regarding onward care arrangements – and that the move to these takes place as smoothly as possible.

‘The county council strives to work with private residential and nursing homes where improvements in practice are required – often identified through inspection procedures.

‘This involves the provision of advice, guidance and practical support, as well as regular liaison with the homes’ management teams.

‘Ultimately, responsibility for ensuring the required improvements are made rests with the owners of the home.’

Fawnhope is not run by Hampshire County Council.