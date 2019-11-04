Leigh Park grandma fundraising for illegal cannabis oil to treat her breast cancer

AFTER getting a devastating diagnosis of breast cancer, a grandmother is turning to an alternative medical treatment to make sure she sees her grandchildren grow up.

Suzie Holmes from Leigh Park was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in June this year and after undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the 57-year-old has decided to use a type of cannabis oil developed in Canada to treat herself.

Suzie Holmes from Leigh Park who is battling a rare form of breast cancer and who after considerable research has decided to take RSO for the condition instead of chemotherapy.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (271019-5)

Suzie said: ‘It was horrid getting told I have cancer. I had an operation and then chemotherapy at Queen Alexandra Hospital but it was killing me.

‘I am quite small and I was losing so much weight and when they said I needed to go through chemotherapy again I just thought I can’t do this. I had been looking into cannabis oils and its benefits in treating cancer.’

Medical cannabis is available on the NHS but very few people are likely to get a prescription for it.

According to the NHS, currently it would only be given to children and adults with rare, severe forms of epilepsy with vomiting or nausea caused by chemotherapy.

Suzie has decided she will use RSO, a cannabis oil product developed by Rick Simpson.

RSO has high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and is the main cannabinoid that gets people ‘high’. Other cannabis oils or CBD oils that are available in stores in the UK tend to contain cannabidiol, which is an active substance found in hemp oil, and little to no THC levels.

Suzie said: ‘I have found someone who will supply RSO to me and I have already done a two-week tester and I was so much better.

‘I felt like myself again and not feeling sick like you do with chemotherapy which made me lose my hair and feel grey.’

The former dementia carer said her parents and three children are backing her.

Suzie added: ‘They can see the difference already that it has made with the trial so this is the way I want to treat myself and make sure I get to see my grandchildren grow up.’

The oils costs £40 per ml and Suzie says she needs to take 60 ml of oil within 90 days, giving the treatment a price tag of £2,400. She is crowdfunding to raise £1,000 of the total.

She added: ‘I also want people to be more aware of the benefits of cannabis oil and I think more research needs to be done into it.

‘The UK seems to be behind in this field and I think it is because chemotherapy and medicines make a lot of money and perhaps also they don’t want lots of people just getting high for free.

‘I hope doctors become brave and medical trials take place in the future to really see what benefits cannabis oil could have for a lot of people.’

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/please-help-me-cure-my-cancer