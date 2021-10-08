Mental health support across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville, Havant and Hampshire

PA

For emergency access to mental health support, please call NHS 111 and speak to the NHS Mental Health Triage Service

This service provides advice, support and guidance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

If it is an emergency call 999.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For non-emergency appointments and advice, please call your GP surgery.

Helplines

Samaritans: Talk to someone at any time for free on 116 123.

The organisation can also be contacted via email on [email protected] (Response time 24 hours).

Shout: If you don’t feel able to talk on the phone you can text Shout on 85258 and talk to a volunteer.

Solent Mind has opened a free helpline. It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm and and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday on 02380 179049. It can also be reached via email on [email protected]

Talking Change is a free and confidential NHS mental health support service and can be reached on 0300 123 3934 or by visiting www.talkingchange.nhs.uk

The phone line is open between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4pm on Fridays and between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Positive Minds is run by Solent Mind. The drop-in centre and phone service have a number of wellbeing advisors who can support you with a range of issues from housing, money and work support as well as issues regarding bereavement low mood and anxiety.

The service is open between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, on 02392 824795. The centre is located at 22 Middle Street, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 4BG. Alternatively, you can visit www.positivemindsportsmouth.org.uk

If you are concerned about your alcohol or drug abuse call the Recovery Hub at the Society of St James on 02392 294573 or email [email protected]

The phone line is open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) provide information and emotional support for anyone aged 18+ who has had an unwanted sexual experience at any time in their life.

The womens’ helpline is 02392 669511 and the mens’ helpline is 02392 669516. Lines are open Monday 1pm until 3pm, Wednesday and Friday 7pm until 10pm. There is an answer machine outside of these hours.

Havant and East Hampshire Mind run the Adult Safe Haven in Leigh Park and the service is open every night from 6pm until 10pm to anyone over 18 who needs urgent mental health support. The centre is located at Havant and East Hants Mind Adults’ Safe Haven, The Hub, Leigh Park, Dunsbury Way, Havant, PO9 5EW

The team are also available for wellbeing and other services through self and professional referrals from Monday to Thursday, 9am until 4.30pm and Friday, 9am until 4pm. The telephone number is 02392 498916 and to contact via email, [email protected]

Support for children and young people

Your GP should be your first point of contact for non-emergency mental health support for children and young people.

For children and young people experiencing mental health emergencies during office hours, contact CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, on 0300 123 6632.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.