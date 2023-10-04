Meon Valley MP highlights new £1 million scheme offering funding for new defibrillators

Applications are now open for the Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) fund.

Community organisations can apply for a grant to receive the life-saving kit that must be externally mounted to enable 24-hour access by members of the public.

Defibrillators are usually in brightly coloured boxes mounted outside shops, parks, community centres and other buildings.

The devices are designed to be used by members of the public without training to restart someone’s heart if they have gone into cardiac arrest.

Latest research shows the use of them within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by over 40%.

“This fund is a good way for a community to have one of these important devices installed in their community to help save lives,” said Flick.

“An application will ask organisations to demonstrate that defibrillators will be placed in areas where they are most needed, such as rural areas, places with high footfall or spaces for vulnerable people.

“I hope groups in Meon Valley will be able to put in an application. This fund is ensuring we have the right kit in our communities to save lives.”

The defibrillator grant will provide at least 1,000 new defibrillators for community spaces across England.

Applications will be submitted to Smarter Society and the London Hearts Charity, who have been jointly chosen to manage the grant funding.