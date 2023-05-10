Milestone figure reached in Hampshire & Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Flashback to December 2020 - Michael Tibbs, 99, is administered his Covid-19 vaccine by Liz Rix, Chief Nurse at QA Hospital. Picture: Getty Images

The first vaccine in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight was given to then 99-year-old Michael Tibbs at QA Hospital on December 8, 2020.

Since then, teams from across general practice, community pharmacy, hospital hubs and roving clinics have all helped to deliver the doses.

The programme has developed over this time and now most vaccines are being delivered by GP practices and community pharmacy with specialist clinics supporting people with a learning disability or who are housebound.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and Clinical Lead for the Hampshire and IoW Covid-19 VP, said: ‘The number of vaccinations we have been able to deliver is incredible. None of it would have been possible without the determination of our hardworking NHS staff and volunteers.

‘Working together has been a key part of the vaccination programme’s success and I would like to share my thanks to all our partners and teams for all they and continue to achieve.

‘Many of us will remember where we were when the first vaccines were delivered and the impact this had on the pandemic and our lives.

‘Of course, we also could not have reached this milestone without the support of our communities, so I would like to say thank you to them too.

‘I would strongly encourage anyone yet to get vaccinated to come forward, it isn’t too late, there is no judgement from our teams, and we are here to help.’

Jane Ansell, previous Programme Lead for the Hampshire and IoW VP said: ‘This is such a milestone in our campaign. My thanks go out to everyone involved in delivering this vaccine to our communities.

‘’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved and how many different teams and partners came together to make sure we played our role in keeping people safe.

‘With much of life returning to how it was pre-pandemic, it’s easy to forget the impact that this virus is still having on people’s lives.

‘However, we need to remember that it is the vaccine that has enabled us to reach this point and getting vaccinated when invited to remains our greatest defence against this virus.’

Over 240,000 people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are eligible for a pring vaccine, including everyone who turns 75 years plus (before the end of June) and those with a weakened immune system.

Since the spring campaign launched last month, nearly 75,000 vaccines have been delivered.

The last vaccination appointments will be offered on June 30. After that, the offer from the NHS will be more targeted and usually during seasonal campaigns.

Further information from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Vaccination Helpline on 0300 561 0018.

*Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 124 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday - up by just one on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 36% in the last four weeks .

Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.