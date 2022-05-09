The infection was found in a patient who has a recent travel history from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

They are now receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the UK in 2018, also in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the symptoms of monkeypox to watch out for. Picture: PA

But what are the symptoms of the infection?

Here’s all you need to know:

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

According to the NHS, the following are the first symptoms of monkeypox:

- a high temperature

- a headache

- muscle aches

- backache

- swollen glands

- shivering (chills)

- exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

How long do symptoms last?

Monkeypox symptoms usually clear up in 2 to 4 weeks.

How is monkeypox treated?

If you have monkeypox you'll usually need to stay in a specialist hospital, so the infection does not spread to other people and your symptoms can be treated.

Treatment for monkeypox aims to relieve symptoms. The illness is usually mild and most people recover in 2 to 4 weeks.

How is monkeypox spread?

The NHS says that the infection can be caught from infected wild animals in parts of west and central Africa.

It is thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels.

You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you're bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Catching monkeypox from a human infected with it is very uncommon, but it is possible to catch it from:

- touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

- touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs