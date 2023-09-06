Watch more videos on Shots!

M&S is recalling its Plant Kitchen No Chicken and Chorizo Sandwich because it contains egg not mentioned on the menu. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Marks and Spencer is recalling Plant Kitchen No Chicken and Chorizo Sandwich because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.” Any sandwiches with a used by date of September 6, and a barcode number of 29320530, should not be eaten. Other products in the same line are not affected.

The sandwich has been recalled due to a possible "health risk". Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

M&S has apologised to customers and are offering full refunds. People can exchange the sandwiches with the appropriate date at their local store.

In a statement via the FSA, the supermarket said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding t he production of our foods extremely seriously. Marks & Spencer is recalling its Plant Kitchen No Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich due to the undeclared presence of egg.

"Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy or intolerance to Egg. If you wish to exchange the product, you can return it to your nearest store where a full refund will be given.