Sarah Breeze with her dad Michael and the family dog, Shadow

Sarah Breeze, from Stamshaw, raised £450 after her dad, Michael, died of the disease.

Since Michael’s diagnosis, Sarah has committed herself to raising awareness of the fourth most common cancer in the UK through fundraising.

She decided to take part in Walk Together to raise money to support people affected by bowel cancer, and to fund research into finding a cure.

Sarah Breeze

Sarah, 39, explained: “My dad’s bowel cancer battle was very short. Within a matter of months our lives were turned upside down.

“If I’m honest, me and my family knew very little about bowel cancer until it was, sadly, too late.

"I took part in Walk Together to try and do my best to prevent this from happening to others.

"It was my way of shouting the symptoms from the rooftops to help spread awareness.

“On the walk I took my dad’s best friend Shadow, the family’s crazy dog. He thoroughly enjoyed it!

"We walked from Portsmouth Park and Ride to Coffee Cup Eastney beach. Raising awareness is huge, making more people aware of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer can save lives.

"I wouldn’t want anyone to go through the heartache that my family and I have.”

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sarah for taking part in Walk Together, and really inspired by her for speaking so openly about her dad’s diagnosis and treatment.

"Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK which means that in the time it takes to walk five miles, seven people will hear the words ‘you have bowel cancer.’

"We're determined to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by the disease, but we're entirely reliant on the generous support of fundraisers like Sarah.”

Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together fundraising event takes place this September. There are three different events to choose from; a five-mile in-person walk though London on Saturday September 16, a ‘virtual’ five-mile walk that can be completed in the participant’s local area on any day of their choosing in September, or a brand-new Walkies Together dog-walking challenge.