Nearly a quarter of children in Portsmouth are living in relative poverty

In all, 18.870 children in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham were living in poverty, according to government data. Picture posed by model. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Save the Children UK said the latest figures are grim and prove families are ‘still very much in the depths of a crisis’ as inflation increases.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 8,870 children in Portsmouth were living in relative poverty in the year ending April 2022.

It meant 23.9% of children in the area were in a family whose income was below 60% of average household income and claimed child benefit and at least one other household benefit.

Of these children, 6,408 were in absolute poverty as their family's income was lower than 60% of the median income established in 2010-2011 – accounting for (17.3%) of kids in the area.

Overall, it was up from 21.6% of children who were living in poverty in 2020-21 and up from 15.6% seen in 2014-15 when comparable records began.

Elsewhere in the region, 3,109 children in Gosport were living in relative poverty in the year ending April 2022 - 21.2% of children in the area were in a family whose income was below 60% of average household income and claimed benefits.

That figure is up from the 19% who were living in poverty in 2020-21 and up from 11.8% seen in 2014-15.

Of these children, 2,118 were in absolute poverty.

In Havant, 4,696 children were living in relative poverty, of which 3,332 were in absolute poverty.

It meant 22% of children in the area were in a family whose income was below 60% of average household income - compared to 20.3% in 2020-21 and up from 13.2% in 2014-15.

In Fareham, 2,205 children in Fareham were living in relative poverty - 11.7% of children in the area were in a family whose income was below 60% of average household income.

Of these children, 1,522 were in absolute poverty.

Overall, the figure was up from 10.9% in 2020-21 and up from 8.1% in 2014-15.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said kids growing up in poverty often grow up too fast as they are exposed to concerns about money and paying bills.

Ms Lyon added: ‘This can leave lasting scars. Families need a proper benefits system that protects them from hardship, and means children can grow up without having to know what the inside of a food bank looks like.’

Across the UK, 2.47 million children (20.1%) were in relative poverty and 1.89 million children (15.3%) were in absolute poverty.

About 18.7% of children were in relative poverty and 15.1% in absolute poverty the year before.

Within England, Leicester had the highest proportion of children aged under 16 in relative low income families (41.7%) and City of London had the highest proportion in absolute low income families (38.9%).

The charity Action for Children accused ministers of knowing what works, given the action taken during the pandemic, but ‘choosing not to do it’, and said help has been ‘snatched away’ from families.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: ‘It’s astonishing that, despite the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the prospect of rising child poverty for years to come, the Government is not targeting help for children in low-income families.

‘There is so much more this Government can do in these tough times to stop those with the least from suffering the most,’ he added.

A Government spokesperson said they are ‘committed to eradicating poverty and supporting those in need, and our actions have helped ensure there are nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty than there were in 2009-10’.

