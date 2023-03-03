New education centre in Fareham transforms the training experience for Solent NHS Trust staff

The opening of a spacious new education centre at Delme Place, Fareham, marks the end of a lengthy search for premises large enough to cater for big groups.

For many years, the clinical training team had struggled with venues that were too small - and during the pandemic, when social distancing came into play, the situation became worse.

The premises at Delme Place had already been refurbished by the landlord when the team picked up the keys and training sessions are already underway. Nearly 80 international nurses – a mix of mental health and community – have completed courses at the new centre.

Frances Haig, head of clinical workforce development, said: ‘We are overjoyed with the new training facilities. It is a wonderful environment in which to learn; there is lots of greenery and no distractions, so both the team and the students feel relaxed.

‘There is a really large room which will allow us to hold bigger events when we wish to, or the space can be divided up for group work. It is very flexible and there is room to store all our equipment rather than having to cart it around to different sites all the time.’

‘This new centre will make a real difference to international nurses in particular, who are hundreds of miles from home and will benefit from the calm and peaceful environment.’

Until now, the clinical training team has worked out of smaller centres including Block C at St Mary’s Community Health Campus, Portsmouth, and in Southampton.

International students who have undergone some of the first training sessions at Delme Place have come from all over the world, including Africa, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India and the Caribbean.

Noma Ndlovu, international nurse education lead, said: ‘We love our new home. There is lots of space for group work but also more private areas for one-to-ones if someone needs a bit more support.