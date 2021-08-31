New 'life-saving' defibrillator installed outside Havant retirement homes

Havant mayor and councillor Rosy Raines joined Shilling Place’s House Manager, Gail Close, and Gary Hughes, local Councillor and Chairman of the Purbrook and Widley Area Residents’ Association (PAWARA) who funded the purchase, alongside homeowners Geoff Firman and Malcolm Smith, to officially unveil the life-saving defibrillator

An automated external defibrillator (AED) has been set up at Shilling Place in Purbook to be used in the event of anyone entering cardiac arrest in the area – which includes local shops and amenities.

Mayor of Havant, Councillor Rosy Raines, joined Shilling Place’s house manager Gail Close and Gary Hughes, local councillor and chairman of the Purbrook and Widley Area Residents’ Association who funded the purchase, alongside homeowners Geoff Firman and Malcolm Smith, to officially open the defibrillator last week.

Having previously worked in the NHS for 44 years and as a community first responder for 20 years, Cllr Raines also gave attendees a special demonstration of the equipment.

She said: ‘It was a real pleasure to visit Shilling Place and unveil this vital piece of equipment. A defibrillator plays an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who is in cardiac arrest, so it is fantastic that we now have one installed in the local Purbrook community at Shilling Place.’

Members of the team at Shilling Place, which is run by McCarthy and Stone, will also undergo training to become registered users of the AED. When switched on, the device will provide instructions to any user, however, having a basic level of training can help to speed up the process and ultimately save precious time.

Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone Southern, added: ‘Supporting the community is a key focus at McCarthy Stone, and we are very proud to be able to install a defibrillator in the Purbrook area to help deliver potentially life-saving treatment. Although we actually hope that the defibrillator is never required, it is reassuring to know that it could make a massive difference in the event of an emergency.’

Efficient use of a defibrillator can quickly restart the heart through applying a high energy electric shock.

This month it was revealed four new defibrillators would be installed at sites across Portsmouth – including King George V in Cosham, Farlington, Paulsgrove Rec and Rugby Camp – after a donation from Havant firm Stag Security Services to Cosham charity Friends Fighting Cancer.

Shilling Place, in London Road, provides independent living in apartments for people aged over 60.

