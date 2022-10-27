New paramedic vehicle added to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance roster to respond faster to emergencies
A NEW critical care paramedic car has been added to a charity’s roster.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have received the new vehicle to respond quicker to emergency situations.
The CCP car operates alongside the helicopter-based doctor and paramedic Critical Care Team.
It was launched on September 1 and has been used to respond to over 54 emergencies.
One specialist paramedic will be carried in the vehicle, responding seven days a week between 8am and 6pm across Hampshire.
Michael Bradfield, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance paramedic clinical lead, said the new vehicle is an important step in how the charity delivers its critical service.
He added: ‘Having the CCP car available will also allow us to provide additional opportunities for training, mentoring and supervision within our team and working alongside our emergency service colleagues, as well as increasing our visibility and helping to improve our engagement with services in the region.’