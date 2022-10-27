Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have received the new vehicle to respond quicker to emergency situations.

The CCP car operates alongside the helicopter-based doctor and paramedic Critical Care Team.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Picture: Tim Wallace.

It was launched on September 1 and has been used to respond to over 54 emergencies.

One specialist paramedic will be carried in the vehicle, responding seven days a week between 8am and 6pm across Hampshire.

Michael Bradfield, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance paramedic clinical lead, said the new vehicle is an important step in how the charity delivers its critical service.