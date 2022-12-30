News Year Honours: Esme Groves raised more than £2,000 for Spina Bifida charity with seafront walk, aged two
Esme Groves, a toddler with spina bifida, stunned family and friends this summer by walking for more than a mile along the seafront in Southsea.
Celebrating her second birthday on August 13, 2022, Esme walked from South Parade Pier to Clarence Pier to raise awareness of her condition and raise money for Shine. Using a walker to aid her balance, she was joined on her longest ever continuous walk by family and friends and raised £2265 in the process, becoming one of the charity's top fundraisers in 2022.
Dad Terry Groves, who describes his daughter as ‘bright as a button’ and ‘compassionate’ said: ‘I think it’s deserved because she’s amazing, what she did.’
‘She can come out for walks for half an hour to 45 minutes with us, which wasn’t even the case back in August. She’s got an eagerness to walk.’
Literally meaning ‘split spine’, spina bifida can cause limited mobility, loss of sensation, problems with bladder and bowel control and can even impact brain development.
While pregnant with Esme, mother Clair Groves became the ninth person in the UK to undergo a rare surgery to partially repair her unborn child’s spine. Esme’s father Terry believes this has played a major role in improving her quality of life and that, other than needing additional time learning to walk, she is developing as expected for a child her age.
He added: ‘I think she’s got a little bit of a problem with the balance but she’s definitely got the strength in her legs.
‘We don’t just want Esme to have a normal life. I think she’s going to have an exceptional life.’