Tom Weeks and wife Emily, left, and Tom's dad Jim with granddaughter Phoebe

Tom Weeks, a Workforce Transformation Manager at Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust, will be pounding the streets just miles from where his 82-year-old father Jim was cared for by QA Hospital’s renal teams.

Tom insists actions taken by PHU staff have transformed his dad’s quality of life after managing a deteriorating kidney condition for more than 15 years including using a home dialysis machine.

The 46-year-old, who has worked for the NHS since 2010 and who runs three times a week, said: “Thanks to the great support of the hospital’s renal teams, dad went on the kidney transplant list and in May 2022 was given a match.

"We’ll remember that date forever as it was also my daughter’s sixth birthday.

“It was a nervous time, but everything was successful and both the care received and staff’s kindness was heart-warming.

“It’s amazing just a year on. Dad enjoys a superior life and his energy now is no comparison.”

Father-of-two Tom says the quality time his dad’s care has given his whole family is a key reason why he is fundraising for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Tom, who lives in Fareham, added: “I want to ensure my effort is used to benefit the brilliant Portsmouth Hospital staff.”

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: “We are delighted Tom and his family have benefitted from the excellent patient care at QA Hospital and have decided to give back to further enhance patient care and staff wellbeing.

“So, if like Tom, you feel like completing the Great South Run - perfect for both beginners and experienced runners and a chance to get your personal best time - join our team now as places are selling quickly.”

To donate to Tom’s Great South Run fundraising page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tom-Weeks9