NHS employee with MS taking his fundraising to new heights for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity

An NHS employee living with multiple sclerosis is taking his fundraising to new heights with a skydive for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.
By Simon Carter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Trevor Mose and Amy HutchisonTrevor Mose and Amy Hutchison
Trevor Mose and Amy Hutchison

Trevor Mose is the Head of Sustainable Development at Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust (PHU).

He will be joined by colleague and Head of Capital and Property, Amy Hutchison, as they both complete the 15,000 feet challenge near Salisbury this month.

Trevor - who has raised more than £20,000 for charity, including for Comic Relief and the MS Trust in nearly 25 years - says a chance conversation between him and Amy revealed their shared passion for adrenaline-fuelled events.

A keen runner and cyclist before his multiple sclerosis began to progress, Trevor – who has worked at PHU for almost five years – also decided a new activity would be better suited to his diagnosis.

Trevor explained: “Taking on fundraising events like this is just part of being me, as I’m always up for a challenge.

"I’ve always wanted to do a skydive and as I near my five-year anniversary at the hospital, it seems like the time to put increased support behind the charity.

“At work I often see the charity’s efforts and how it really focuses on the human side of what we do.

"For anyone fundraising or donating to the hospital, they are rewarded by knowing they bring extra colour and dignity to those connected to PHU.

“As for the skydive itself, I expect to get nervous nearer the day, though there’s no backing out now.”

Kate Sandys, Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so grateful to people like Trevor and Amy who quite literally take their fundraising to new heights to help our charity.

“Their skydive is an amazing commitment with all funds raised going towards enhancing patient care and staff wellbeing, including helping to improve facilities, purchase equipment, and support research and innovation across our hospital.”

To donate, visit Trevor and Amy’s online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/PHU-Skydive23

For more information on Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, visit porthosp.nhs.uk/charity

